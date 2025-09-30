DEATH JABBED SINGER DROPS LIKE A ROCK

Lola Young is 'carried off stage' after collapsing in front of mortified fans at New York music festival - minutes after admitting she's had 'a tricky couple of days'

28 September 2025

Lola Young collapsed and was 'carried off stage' by medical staff at the All Things Go Music Festival in New York on Saturday.

The incident came just moments before the 24-year-old admitted she had a 'tricky couple of days' and wasn't sure she could have attended the festival.

She said on stage: 'I had a tricky couple of days, sometimes life makes you feel that you can't continue but you know what, I woke up and made the decision to come here.'

https://www.dailymail.coDOTuk/tvshowbiz/article-15141039/Lola-Young-collapses-stage-performance-New-York.html