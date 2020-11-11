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The Fiery Kickoff Event (Mirrored)
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1553 views • November 11, 2020
koff Event (Mirrored)
A special thanks to brother David for all of his hard work on this compilation. Please subscribe to his channel TakeHeed2 TheWord here https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIf4KtlVqVF7r2tDZUkFH8g
Get ready my brothers and sisters the Fiery Kickoff Event is very close…The only safe place is under the shadow of the wings of The Most High in the secret place. Blessings love and peace to you all!
Jeff Byerly
A special thanks to brother David for all of his hard work on this compilation. Please subscribe to his channel TakeHeed2 TheWord here https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIf4KtlVqVF7r2tDZUkFH8g
Get ready my brothers and sisters the Fiery Kickoff Event is very close…The only safe place is under the shadow of the wings of The Most High in the secret place. Blessings love and peace to you all!
Jeff Byerly
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