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In the Year 2021
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34 views • December 05, 2020
In the Year 2021
A parody of the song 2525 written and performed by CCW.
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A parody of the song 2525 written and performed by CCW.
SUPPORT US!
Our show is 100% dependent on contributions from our subscribers and free-thinking partners. Please be sure to like, share, & subscribe!
Merchandise: https://tinyurl.com/ccwmerch
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/counterculturewise
Bitcoin: 1FPbvPgPxSbeBmLc9QkMJACCaYpntKHi1u
PayPal: http://counterculturewise.com/support
Venmo: @StormKatt
————————————————
FOLLOW US EVERYWHERE
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/counterculturewise
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/CounterCultureWISE/posts
Gab: https://gab.ai/counterculturewise
IDW: https://idw.community/member/MelanieHope
Minds: https://www.minds.com/CounterCultureWISE
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CCWradio
Twitter: https://twitter.com/@ccwiseradio
Tumblr: https://counterculturewise.tumblr.com/
———————
SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
iTunes: https://tinyurl.com/ccwitunes
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6gn0tDPaacuEsbNqxxarGN
Google Podcasts: https://tinyurl.com/y52wotys
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/counterculturewise?refid=stpr
IHeartRadio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/966-counterculturewise-47506105/
Podcast Addict: http://podplayer.net/?podId=2459487
Amazon: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/search/counterculturewise
————
VIDEOS ON:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HoqiyLU7I86E
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/counterculturewise
DTube: https://d.tube/#!/c/ccwradio
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/partner/x26h1ds
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtMBGJGMdUDZGTQ83a7X3FA
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