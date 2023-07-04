Spoil the Enemy. Imagine if all who have the spiritual authority to remove evil spirits do this all over America and the world how quickly we could have peace on Earth.

Want to have some Pentecostal fun? Let's spoil the
enemy. You know another word for alcohol is 'spirits'. Let's just
cast the spirits out of the alcohol. Those demons call to alcoholics to
tempt them every time they walk past the alcohol display at the grocery store.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.