2/6/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 79: Because of our persistence in protesting and spreading the truth at the school of Weijian Shan’s daughter, many students have become aware of who LeeAnn Shan is. Several students even chanted “Take down the CCP” to our fellow fighters. We will let more Americans know about the CCP’s infiltration in the education and academic community of the US, and the damage it has done.

#peacefulprotest #NFSC #PaulHastings #OMelvenyMyers #OMM #CCPinfiltration #LucDespins #WeijianShan





2/6/2023 对邪恶说不第79天：我们坚持不懈的抗议活动使单伟健女儿就读的学校的学生们知道了LeeAnn Shan是谁，有好几个学生还对战友用英文喊“打倒中共”。我们会让更多的美国人意识到中共对美国教育界和学术界的破坏和渗透

#和平抗议 #新中国联邦 #普衡 #美迈斯 #中共渗透 #卢克 #单伟建







