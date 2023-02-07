Quo Vadis





Feb 6, 2023





In this video we share Pope Benedict XVI on the Fatima Prophecy:





Benedict XVI on the terrible destruction that could strike the Earth according to the prophecy of Fatima.





In May 2023, it will be 106 years since the apparitions of Mary in Fatima, with three children, two of whom are saints of the Catholic Church, and the third is in the process.





These are apparitions that marked history and foreshadowed the future of the world.





Many are trying to decipher the Fatima message, but Sister Lucy, one of the seers, said that its interpretation does not belong to individuals, but to the Church, stressing that only the Church can interpret the signs and symbols that Our Lady told the faithful in Fatima and be a reliable guide in understanding what God wants to reveal.





The Church did this in 2000, when then Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger , head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, and later Pope Benedict XVI, published a long theological commentary and interpretation of the "third secret".





In his commentary, he explains the signs and symbols in Our Lady's messages and exposes us to incredible discoveries, so he also touches on the most terrible events of the secrets, the catastrophe, which according to the prophecies could hit the Earth.





The Secret of Fatima says: "to the left of Our Lady and a little above, we saw an angel with a flaming sword in his left hand; glittering, it emitted a flame that looked as if it would set the world on fire; but they died in contact with the radiance that Our Lady radiated towards him from her right hand..."





Sister Lucy adds: "The tip of the spear rises like a flame and touches the axis of the earth."





She shuddered.





Mountains, cities, towns and villages were buried with their inhabitants.





Seas, rivers, and clouds emerge from their borders, overflowing and whirling houses and people in numbers that cannot be counted.





It is the purification of the world as it sinks into sin. Hate and ambition cause a devastating war!”





Cardinal Ratzinger, later Benedict XVI, interpreted this chapter on destruction as follows:





“The angel with the flaming sword on the left side of the Mother of God reflects similar images in the Book of Revelation.





It represents the threat of judgment hanging over the world.





Today, the possibility that the world could be reduced to ashes by a sea of ​​fire no longer seems pure fantasy: man himself has forged a flaming sword with his own inventions.





The vision then shows the strength that stands against the force of destruction - the radiance of the Mother of God and, arising from this in a certain way, a call to penance. In this way, the importance of human freedom is emphasized: the future is actually not immutably set.





The importance of human freedom should be emphasized: the future is not a given fact and is not written in stone.





The picture the children saw is not a picture of a default future where nothing can be changed.





Moreover, the meaning of the apparition is to emphasize human freedom and encourage people to use that freedom for good.





(Appearance) wants to move the forces of change in the right direction.





Contrary to popular belief, Our Lady's apparitions in Fátima are not a picture of what is to come.





They are a picture of what could happen if we do not respond to the Mother's call to penance and conversion of heart.





We have free will and we should use it for the good of humanity; Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger (BENEDICT XVI), From the Theological Commentary on the Message of Fatima.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tIELpkj9MRQ



