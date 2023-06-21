Create New Account
US Economist is Sure - Reasons of Ukrainian Conflict - War started 9 Years Ago - Regime Change by USA in UKR, who played with Ethnical Dissensions
I believe that the war started nine years ago, not last year’. These are words of Jeffrey Sachs - US economist. He is sure that the reasons of Ukrainian conflict are linked with the regime change by USA, who played with ethnical dissensions in Ukraine. According to Sachs, the war in Donbass is just a proxy-war between Russia and the US.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

