© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New footage released of Sarmat missile test launch
Follow
1
Share
Report
82 views • April 22, 2022
RT.
Russia has successfully tested its new RS-28 Sarmat Inter-Continental Ballistic Missile. Footage filmed on Wednesday shows the missile in action and the Sarmat is expected to enter into full service later this year.
Weighing over 200 tons, the Sarmat can be fitted with several different warheads, including hypersonic glider units, putting Russia ahead of the US in this development. It is also designed to elude anti-missile defense systems, and reportedly has the longest reach of any missile in the world.
President Vladimir Putin said the Sarmat ‘has no analogues in the world and will not have any for a long time.’
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11t2k7-new-footage-released-of-sarmat-missile-test-launch.html
Russia has successfully tested its new RS-28 Sarmat Inter-Continental Ballistic Missile. Footage filmed on Wednesday shows the missile in action and the Sarmat is expected to enter into full service later this year.
Weighing over 200 tons, the Sarmat can be fitted with several different warheads, including hypersonic glider units, putting Russia ahead of the US in this development. It is also designed to elude anti-missile defense systems, and reportedly has the longest reach of any missile in the world.
President Vladimir Putin said the Sarmat ‘has no analogues in the world and will not have any for a long time.’
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11t2k7-new-footage-released-of-sarmat-missile-test-launch.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.