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Police in Scotland barge into house. Coronavirus/Covid-19 'Laws'. Attack Family.
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430 views • September 24, 2021
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Coronavirus tyranny in Scotland reached new levels this week as Police Scotland Brownshirts barge into family home and wrestle the parents to the floor infront of horrified children, their excuse? "They've got suspicion people are living there from outside their bubble"!
Coronavirus tyranny in Scotland reached new levels this week as Police Scotland Brownshirts barge into family home and wrestle the parents to the floor infront of horrified children, their excuse? "They've got suspicion people are living there from outside their bubble"!
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