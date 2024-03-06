The John-Henry Westen Show - Donald Trump needs to convert to the Catholic faith

Donald TruDonald Trump needs to convert to the Catholic faith: here’s why

With the Supreme Court ruling that former President Donald Trump cannot be taken off state ballots, he remains the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination. While his record on life, faith, family and freedom is a mixed bag, what he has achieved for the values championed by LifeSiteNews has been remarkable. President Trump still contends that he wants to take down the “deep state” and the globalist cabal seeking a permanent stranglehold on our world. But to do that effectively and truly win, he needs the grace of conversion to the Catholic faith. Join John-Henry Westen as he prays for President Trump’s conversion to Catholicism and explains the dire need for sacramental grace in the epic battle between good and evil that is unfolding in our world.





Pledge to pray for the conversion of Donald Trump to Catholicism.





