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https://gnews.org/post/pfbab2a0
Before the vaccine disaster, you might think of buying a city, a piece of land, or a mountain. After the vaccine disaster. These things are not worth thinking. Either the city of Phoenix or the city of Dragon, I am telling you all that anything you want, you can get it with for a faction of the true cost, same for Phoenix