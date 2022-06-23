War Prayer Room: June 23 2022 "If My people who are called by My Name, will....."

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Speaking from 2 Chronicles 7:14 about a threefold promise extended to El Shaddai's chosen people. Those called by His name: if they humble themselves by turning from their sin and seek his face in prayer. Then Elohiym shall hear, forgive and heal. Just some of the keys to effectual and breakthrough prayer.