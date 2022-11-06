Who Did 9/11? - On the Streets, with Brian Ruhe

This was recorded on the streets in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on September 11th, 2018 when Diane, Tony and I were young and good looking. Special thanks to Diane Chase for being in the video and editing it as well. And thanks to our volunteer cameraman.



12:20 - A fan walked up and congratulated me on my videos.

18:40 - I put on the infamous “pin”!

23:30 - Tony from the Vancouver 9/11 Truth Movement gives his comments.

Please phone into my live radio show any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B on https://revolution.radio/Schedules-A&B.html

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/

MP3 Podcast at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/mp3-audio/

Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b

http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

My books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path

You have Brian Ruhe's permission and request to copy any of his videos anywhere.