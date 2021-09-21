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DR. DAVE JANDA WITH DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH - THE VIRAL TRUTH, DATA, AND COERSION
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142 views • September 21, 2021
Credit to OPERATION FREEDOM
In this must watch Operation Freedom Insider Insight special segment, Dr. Dave sits down with Dr. Peter McCullough to take an extreme deep dive look at the virus, the jab, and much more. They take a look at the current situation and how it has evolved over the past two years as well as what to expect in the future. Simply put, this is NEED TO KNOW information.
For additional great content and to join the Operation Freedom Team, please visit:
davejanda.com
In this must watch Operation Freedom Insider Insight special segment, Dr. Dave sits down with Dr. Peter McCullough to take an extreme deep dive look at the virus, the jab, and much more. They take a look at the current situation and how it has evolved over the past two years as well as what to expect in the future. Simply put, this is NEED TO KNOW information.
For additional great content and to join the Operation Freedom Team, please visit:
davejanda.com
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