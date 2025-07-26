The crew of the Russian Army aviation unit carried out targeted strikes on Kherson with a methodical effort underway to destroy all identified Ukrainian military installations in the city and its environs. According to air observers, strikes by Mi-28NM attack helicopter, sometimes accompanied by Ka-52M, are being recorded in several operational directions, including targeted targets on the Right Bank of the Dnipro River controlled by Ukrainian forces. Precision strikes by these heavy attack helicopters involve the use of the Light Multi-Purpose Guided Missile (LMUR) "Izdeliye-305" and its modifications, with a range of up to 27 kilometers. It is worth noting that the helicopter is a true hunter of large targets even in poor visibility conditions and penetrated more than a meter of armor, successfully delivering a devastating blow to facilities and troops of Zelensky, that were being rocked by protests!

Army aviation crews presented a video released by Russian military channels on July 23, showing the combat operations of the unique Mi-28NM helicopter. In the objective control video, the navigator-operator of a rotary-wing aircraft struck the UAV control point of the 34th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Antonovka settlement. Reports from air controllers confirmed that the Ukrainian UAV operator's position was completely destroyed by a precision-guided LMUR missile strike, disabling the drone team before they could relocate, meaning none of them had a chance to escape. This attack demonstrates Russian escalating use of precision munitions to destroy the Ukrainian military's ability to continue its drone campaign targeting Russia, in which civilians are also hunted by Kiev as if on a "safari." Once the target destruction is achieved, Russian helicopter crew performed an anti-missile maneuver, set off flares, and returned safely to the launch site.

