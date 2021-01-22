What if your money is trying to improve your health but you are just not listening? Sam Piccione Jr-Founder of The Debt Network Academy

One of the many tragedies of Covid’s lockdown has entailed the sabotaging of the livelihoods of so many families, workers, and business owners. One news report last May had 100,000 small businesses already closed. Even before the virus hysteria, though, experts knew the impact of financial stress on health: headaches, frustration, insomnia, divorce, and other debilitating conditions.



Even though Health Care costs seem out of control, it does not have to be that way. Health Insurance premiums do hurt retirement planning goals and dampen lifestyle, but with advanced technology, one can get control of Debt, instead of Debt controlling you.

If more people found out about this solution, we could have a healthier and wealthier society - and longer life expectancy. Traditional means of making financial decisions require more than calculators and budgets. Find out how to take the free DNA Challenge to improve your health.