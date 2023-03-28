The power of fasting and prayer part 1.

Let's restore this day of fasting and prayer this 30th of April!

The proclamation requesting a day of national humiliation, fasting and prayer for the restoration of our divided and suffering country to its former happy of unity and peace, from Abraham Lincoln in 1863.

"We have grown in numbers, wealth and power as no other nation has ever grown. But we have forgotten God. We have vainly imagined, in the deceitfullness of our hearts, that all these blessings were produced by some superior wisdom and virtue of our own, too proud to pray to the God that made us!"

"Confess our sins and transgressions in humble sorrow, yet with assured hope that genuine repentence will lead to mercy and pardon and to recognize the sublime truth, announced in the holy scriptures and proven by all History, that those nations only are blessed whose God is the Lord"

Amen 🙏



