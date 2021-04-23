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TULSA Initiation invoking Satan!
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338 views • April 23, 2021
TULSA Initiation invoking Satan! ... We wonder why this Nation is vexed and cursed... because there are no men of God with discernment. The TULSA "Freedom and Health" event was touted as a Christian event - yet they start out the ceremony with a witch invoking Satan! - Is it just me? - The Professor
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