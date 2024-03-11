Possess Your Possession: Living as Children of the King

The speaker begins by expressing enthusiasm for the Word of God and embarks on explaining the difference between our position and condition as Christians. Our position in Christ is described as perfect and unchanging, justified through faith, and symbolizes our relationship as heirs and joint heirs with Christ, kings and priests unto God, and temples of the Holy Spirit. This contrasts with our daily condition, which varies and needs constant work towards becoming more like Christ.



Through scriptural references, the importance of living in a manner that reflects our divine heritage, enjoying the spiritual and material blessings as heirs of Christ, and embracing our justification, is emphasized. The speaker encourages Christians to actively live out their faith and work on their daily conditions, ensuring their lives glorify God. The script closes with a prayer for spiritual growth, transformation to be more Christ-like, and blessings for the listeners, reminding them of the ongoing process of working on their condition while remaining assured of their perfect position in Christ.



00:00 Introduction and Excitement for the Word of God

00:16 Understanding Our Position and Condition in Christ

00:51 The Power of Justification and Redemption

02:00 Living Like Sons of the King

02:21 Enjoying Our Riches in Christ

03:16 Experiencing Justification and Transformation

04:26 Possessing Our Possessions in Christ

05:29 Increasing Correspondence Between Our Position and Condition

06:51 The Assurance of Being Sons of God

09:25 Reflecting on Our Condition as Children of God

10:46 Closing Thoughts and Prayer

