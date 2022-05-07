ELLIAUNA DOUGALL KILLED BY VAX POISON INJECTIONS

Shared by her mother, Jenny Dougall, in her own words:“My name is Jenny Dougall. I live in British Columbia, Canada.On April 20th, 2010 our beautiful baby girl was born, Elliauna Alexandra Dougall. Our appointment for her vaccines was made and booked for us in advance. The day was approaching, but I was having a bad feeling, so we made an appointment a few days before just to ask questions about the vaccines and risks and what not.The public health nurse printed us a few pieces of paper to read over, told us they were totally safe, vaccine injuries only happen 1 in one million. That was it, we left after that.So June 24th came her appointment was booked for 10:30am. She got 3 needles that day, one in one leg, and 2 in the other leg: Infanrix-hexa [which is combined diphtheria, tetanus toxoids, acellular pertussis, hepatitis b, inactivated poliomyelitis, adsorbed conjugated haemophilus influenzae], and pneumococcal conjugate, and meningococcal C conjugate.FULL STORY:Mirrored - Boot Camp