'Playing with fire' Kiev shells Zaporozhye nuclear plant area

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RT
August 7, 2022
The IAEA warns of a potential nuclear disaster as Ukraine shells the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant area, saying that military action jeopardizing the safety of the plant must be avoided at all costs.
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