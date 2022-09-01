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Previous Updates:









The Greatest Military Intelligence Sting Operation of All-Time! Here Comes The [BOOM] Judgement Day!









https://rumble.com/v1i8257-the-greatest-military-intelligence-sting-operation-of-all-time-here-comes-t.html













Q+ Trump: Learn Our Comms! Which Witch Hunt? Double Meanings, Timestamps & Deltas - Everything Has Meaning!









https://rumble.com/v1hqhvp-q-trump-learn-our-comms-which-witch-hunt-double-meaningstimestampsdeltas-ev.html













Q: Suicide Weekend! Something BIG is About to Drop! Justice is Coming! WWG1WGA 2022 Will Be Glorious!









https://rumble.com/v1gwx1j-q-suicide-weekend-something-big-is-about-to-drop-justice-is-coming-wwg1wga.html













EPIC Q+ Trump Comms! Enoch's Impossible Decode! Barack HUSSEIN Obama is [R]enegade! Misspellings Matter! Everything Has Meaning!









https://rumble.com/v1g6kc5-nuclear-maga-epic-q-trump-comms-enochs-impossible-decode-misspellings-matte.html













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