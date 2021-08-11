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Military Jab Mandate Ignites Fiery Response From Veteran, U.S. Congressional Candidate Stew Peters
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252 views • August 11, 2021
VA - Jarome Bell, Ret Chief Petty Officer (U.S. Navy) and America-First U.S. Congressional Candidate endorsed by General Michael Flynn, appeared on the 'Stew Peters Show' to fire back at Lloyd Austin, the supposed Secretary of Defense after the Pentagon announced the military-wide mandate forcing all personnel to be 'vaccinated' against COVID-19.
https://rumble.com/vkys04-military-jab-mandate-ignites-fiery-response-from-veteran-u.s.-congressional.html
www.StewPeters.tv | www.JaromeBellForCongress.com
https://rumble.com/vkys04-military-jab-mandate-ignites-fiery-response-from-veteran-u.s.-congressional.html
www.StewPeters.tv | www.JaromeBellForCongress.com
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