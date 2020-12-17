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The Gospel according to Luke (KJV)
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61 views • December 17, 2020
This is the most accurate film reproduction of the life and gospel of Jesus Christ in existence. This is not the JESUS film of 1979; this is another more elaborate and precise film made from the abundance of original footage shot to make JESUS, presumably by the JESUS Film Project and Blue Letter Bible. Credit goes to Blue Letter Bible for providing this film, and the JESUS Film Project for providing the footage from which it was made. All credit for the words of this film go to the only true and living God. "All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness: that the man of God may be perfect, throughly furnished unto all good works." - Paul, 2 Timothy 3:16-17
Holy Bible KJV PDF → http://www.bibleprotector.com/KJB-PCE...
1611 King James Version + More Reformation-Era Bibles → http://www.bibles-online.net/
High Resolution 1611 KJV → http://sceti.library.upenn.edu/sceti/...
In conjunction with the JESUS Film Project (jesusfilm.org), the Blue Letter Bible (blueletterbible.org) presents the filmed adaptation of the Gospel of Luke. It is from this full‐feature recording that the internationally acclaimed JESUS film (a two‐hour docudrama about the life of Christ) was edited from. That film has been seen in every country of the world and translated into over 1,190 languages since its initial release in 1979. It is the most translated and the most viewed film in history. (http://www.jesusfilm.org/film-and-med...)
The JESUS Film Project is an evangelical organization created in 1981 by 'Campus Crusade for Christ' founder Bill Bright to distribute the 1979 film, JESUS, not only in English, but also in many of the world's languages with the stated goal of reaching "every nation, tribe, people and tongue, helping them see and hear the story of Jesus in a language they can understand." —so that whether a person speaks Swahili, French, or any other language, he or she will encounter the life and message of Jesus in a language "of the heart."
The JESUS film's origins go back to 1945 when Bill Bright, a young businessman, wanted to privately finance a film about the life of Jesus Christ that was entertaining, Biblically accurate, and which could be translated into non-English languages. Rather than making a film at that time, Bright went on to found a Christian ministry to reach college students called Campus Crusade for Christ in 1951. In 1976, with Campus Crusade's influence spreading, Bright turned his attention once again to filmmaking. Hollywood's German-born British producer John Heyman approached Bright to fund a project to put the entire Bible on film. The project was eventually scaled back to a single book of the Bible, the Gospel of Luke, and be financed primarily by Campus Crusade supporters Bunker and Caroline Hunt for a sum of $6 million. The Gospel According to Luke was chosen after John Heyman sought advice from clergy and scholars. Many responded that the screenplay should be based on a single Gospel, and that Luke should be chosen for its completeness.
More than 450 religious leaders and scholars evaluated the script to ensure historical and biblical accuracy. Some of the intense efforts to portray the Palestinian culture of nearly 2,000 years ago include hand-woven clothing in only the 35 colors used then, pottery made with first-century methods, and removal of modern telephone poles and power lines from the landscape. JESUS was filmed entirely at 202 locations in Israel in 1979, with a cast numbering more than 5,000 Israelis and Arabs. Some locations mentioned in the Bible, such as the Jordan River and what is believed to have been the home of Simon the Tanner, were used in the film. Whenever possible, scenes were filmed on the sites where they took place 2,000 years ago. After each day's filming was completed, the footage was sent to a panel of biblical scholars for careful review.
British Shakespearean actor Brian Deacon was hired to play the critical role of Jesus himself. The part of Mary was played by Rivka Neumann, and the part of Joseph by Yosef Shiloach. Former Jesus Film Project director Paul Eshleman, who was on location during much of the principal photography and even had a small non-speaking role as a Roman soldier on horseback, revealed in the DVD's audio commentary that Deacon (the son of a Catholic mother and a Protestant father), was so committed to the film and its message that he read several Bible translations a day in order to make certain that he properly presented Christ's teachings. Because Deacon developed pneumonia during principal photography, doubles were used in certain scenes. Eshleman also said that Niko Nitai, who played Simon Peter, became a believer during filming and that the man hired to play Jesus' corpse later entered a seminary.
Holy Bible KJV PDF → http://www.bibleprotector.com/KJB-PCE...
1611 King James Version + More Reformation-Era Bibles → http://www.bibles-online.net/
High Resolution 1611 KJV → http://sceti.library.upenn.edu/sceti/...
In conjunction with the JESUS Film Project (jesusfilm.org), the Blue Letter Bible (blueletterbible.org) presents the filmed adaptation of the Gospel of Luke. It is from this full‐feature recording that the internationally acclaimed JESUS film (a two‐hour docudrama about the life of Christ) was edited from. That film has been seen in every country of the world and translated into over 1,190 languages since its initial release in 1979. It is the most translated and the most viewed film in history. (http://www.jesusfilm.org/film-and-med...)
The JESUS Film Project is an evangelical organization created in 1981 by 'Campus Crusade for Christ' founder Bill Bright to distribute the 1979 film, JESUS, not only in English, but also in many of the world's languages with the stated goal of reaching "every nation, tribe, people and tongue, helping them see and hear the story of Jesus in a language they can understand." —so that whether a person speaks Swahili, French, or any other language, he or she will encounter the life and message of Jesus in a language "of the heart."
The JESUS film's origins go back to 1945 when Bill Bright, a young businessman, wanted to privately finance a film about the life of Jesus Christ that was entertaining, Biblically accurate, and which could be translated into non-English languages. Rather than making a film at that time, Bright went on to found a Christian ministry to reach college students called Campus Crusade for Christ in 1951. In 1976, with Campus Crusade's influence spreading, Bright turned his attention once again to filmmaking. Hollywood's German-born British producer John Heyman approached Bright to fund a project to put the entire Bible on film. The project was eventually scaled back to a single book of the Bible, the Gospel of Luke, and be financed primarily by Campus Crusade supporters Bunker and Caroline Hunt for a sum of $6 million. The Gospel According to Luke was chosen after John Heyman sought advice from clergy and scholars. Many responded that the screenplay should be based on a single Gospel, and that Luke should be chosen for its completeness.
More than 450 religious leaders and scholars evaluated the script to ensure historical and biblical accuracy. Some of the intense efforts to portray the Palestinian culture of nearly 2,000 years ago include hand-woven clothing in only the 35 colors used then, pottery made with first-century methods, and removal of modern telephone poles and power lines from the landscape. JESUS was filmed entirely at 202 locations in Israel in 1979, with a cast numbering more than 5,000 Israelis and Arabs. Some locations mentioned in the Bible, such as the Jordan River and what is believed to have been the home of Simon the Tanner, were used in the film. Whenever possible, scenes were filmed on the sites where they took place 2,000 years ago. After each day's filming was completed, the footage was sent to a panel of biblical scholars for careful review.
British Shakespearean actor Brian Deacon was hired to play the critical role of Jesus himself. The part of Mary was played by Rivka Neumann, and the part of Joseph by Yosef Shiloach. Former Jesus Film Project director Paul Eshleman, who was on location during much of the principal photography and even had a small non-speaking role as a Roman soldier on horseback, revealed in the DVD's audio commentary that Deacon (the son of a Catholic mother and a Protestant father), was so committed to the film and its message that he read several Bible translations a day in order to make certain that he properly presented Christ's teachings. Because Deacon developed pneumonia during principal photography, doubles were used in certain scenes. Eshleman also said that Niko Nitai, who played Simon Peter, became a believer during filming and that the man hired to play Jesus' corpse later entered a seminary.
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