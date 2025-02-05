FBI Documents Confirm Michelle Obama Is a Biological Man - Media Blackout

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
With the party in crisis and their electoral prospects slipping away, Democrats are pinning their last hopes on Michelle Obama - desperate to revive their failing political machine and claw their way back to power.
But there is just one problem for Barack Obama and his plans to sneak another term in office by pulling the strings of another puppet president in the White House.
Barack and Michelle have more skeletons in their closet than Ed Gein and now there are FBI documents that confirm Michelle Obama was born male.
The truth is not the Obama’s friend and it’s our job to expose the truth to the masses.
