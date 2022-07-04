Tree of knowledge of good and evil. What is it?

Book of ENOCH. Chapter 32 And after these fragrant odors, when I looked north beyond the mountains, I saw seven mountains abounding with choice nard trees, and fragrant trees, and cinnamon, and pepper. From there I went over the tops of all these mountains, far to the east of the earth, and passed the Erythrean Sea and went far from it, and passed by the angel Zothiel. And I came to the Garden of Righteousness, I saw in the distance trees, more numerous than I saw, these trees and huge two trees there, very majestic, beautiful, and glorious, and magnificent, and the tree of knowledge, whose holy fruit is eaten and great wisdom is known. That tree is as tall as a spruce, and its leaves are like (leaves of) a carob tree: and its fruit is like bunches of grapes, very beautiful: and the fragrance of the tree penetrates afar. Then I said: “How beautiful is the tree, and how attractive is its appearance!” Then Raphael, the holy angel who is with me, answered me and said: “This is the tree of wisdom, from which your father of old (for years) and your foremother, who were before you, ate, and they knew wisdom, and their eyes were opened, and they knew that they were naked, and they were driven out of the garden."