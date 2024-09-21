GERMAN POLITICIAN WINS A CAKE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sahra Wagenknecht.
Allies on the Left
"In Europe, you can be a lefty and not be a moron on immigration. American elites are worried."
https://www.amren.com/videos/2024/09/allies-on-the-left/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LUqBQ89tBxAL
###
Hier bekommt Sahra Wagenknecht die Torte ins Gesicht
Here Sahra Wagenknecht gets the cake in the face
Veröffentlicht am 28.05.2016
Published on May 28, 2016
Linken-Fraktionschefin Sahra Wagenknecht ist auf dem Parteitag in Magdeburg mit einer Torte beworfen worden. Der Tortenwerfer gehört zur Initative „Torten für Menschenfeinde".
Left-wing faction leader Sahra Wagenknecht was thrown at a cake at the party congress in Magdeburg. The cake thrower belongs to the initiative „cakes for enemies of the human being ".
https://www.weltDOTde/politik/deutschland/video155778868/Hier-bekommt-Sahra-Wagenknecht-die-Torte-ins-Gesicht.html