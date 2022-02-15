© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL SHOW: “Bigger Than Watergate”: Indictments Were Recommended In Investigation Of Democrats Spying On Trump
Follow
3
Share
Report
313 views • February 15, 2022
Trump and alternative media have been proven right again when it comes to the illegal spy campaign launched by Hilary Clinton’s Campaign and carried out by the Obama Administration. But will American learn our lessons from being fooled by that cover up with their latest false narrative and cover up of the real January 6th story. Breaking news as the War Room is live that Justin Trudeau will launch the Emergency Operation Act aimed at Canadian citizens and specifically the Freedom Convoy and those who support it. New CDC documents admit that the vaccines are not working and in fact have zero effectiveness after four months. The latest Project Veritas whistleblower, Trevor Adams, joins to discuss the leftist bigotry taking over the sports industry.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.