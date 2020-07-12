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Dr Horacio Arruda favorise "Big Pharma" pour le déploiement du cannabis médicinal
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29 views • July 12, 2020
Dr Horacio Arruda ( directeur de la santé public du Québec) ne vois que une seule avenue pour la distribution et controle du cannabis médicinal sois les géant pharmaceutique.
Extrait tiré de la conférence OFFINICE 2020 (The benchmark exhibition of south mediterranean and african pharmacy), 28 février, 2020.
Extrait tiré de la conférence OFFINICE 2020 (The benchmark exhibition of south mediterranean and african pharmacy), 28 février, 2020.
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