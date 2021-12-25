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Propriety Is A Virtue - Proverbs 25:27 (NIV)
27 It is not good to eat too much honey,
nor is it honorable to search out matters that are too deep.
Proverbs Club Commentary
The appetite for attention is as enticing as the appetite for food.
Adhere to your reasonable limits.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8zy5v3
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