Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ukrainian troops en masse refused to cross the Dnieper River as cannon fodder
channel image
The Prisoner
8683 Subscribers
Shop now
378 views
Published a day ago

Ukrainian troops en masse refused to cross to the left bank of the Dnieper River in Kherson region, which was under the protection of Russian forces. Ukrainian troops began shelling their resisting comrades, as cannon fodder came under fire by Army group "Dnieper". Even hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers using boats crossed over to Russian military to surrender.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
cannon fodderukrainian troopsdnieper river

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket