© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukrainian President Zelensky visits Ukrainian troops serving on frontline WION
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • May 30, 2022
WION.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its fourth month. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the country's troops serving on the frontline. The visit marks Zelensky's first official visit outside of Kyiv region since the full-blown invasion began in February.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K49ZJR_-9Ac
The Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its fourth month. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the country's troops serving on the frontline. The visit marks Zelensky's first official visit outside of Kyiv region since the full-blown invasion began in February.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K49ZJR_-9Ac
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.