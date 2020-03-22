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UK Woman Section Under Mental Health Act and Detained for Exposing Health Effects of 5G Radiation!
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45 views • March 22, 2020
Richie Allen sits down with Susanne Small was forcibly detained for exposing the truth about 5G and psychotronic weapons with the family doctor. Activists are familiar with Susanne’s concerns over the health effects of 5G technology and its insidious rollout.
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