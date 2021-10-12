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The Jesus Interpreter (New and Improved Graphics)
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20 views • October 12, 2021
This short animation illustrates how the words of Jesus have been "interpreted" by modern day religious leaders to "understand" Jesus. As it's taught, obedience to God is not what Jesus was advocating 2000 years ago.....right? Wrong! As Christians, we have a responsibility to do EXACTLY what Jesus said, and that is especially TRUE for what Jesus said about money. This video was originally made by a YouTuber named NonStampCollecter. We have used his audio to come up with new graphics for this hard-hitting skit.
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