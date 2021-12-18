Revalation 12 (A Woman Clothed With the Sun / The beginning of sorrows) Recorded in 2017.

This video was recorded in September 2017. I uploaded it from some of the old files that was on youtube until the censorship was the practice of the day. The devil is making his press against humanity. He knows he only has a short time left to reek havoc upon the earth. From changing peoples DNA to instigating Wars in the nations. In September 23, 2017, Venus was under the feet of Virgo and the seven heads of the dragon were very close. This sign went unnoticed by most of the world, but it is effecting us right now. The enemy is now seeking to devour all the inhabitants of the earth and the nation of Israel. Better read Revelation 12 right away. Research it for yourself, it was a sign in the sun, moon, and stars. It is happening right now!

All musical sound tracks for all Kelley Ministries videos are recorded and produced at Studio - ONE 2021.

Kelley Ministries - Studio ONE 2021.

All editing and mixing done by Charis Kelley Studios - SoundWorKs 2021.