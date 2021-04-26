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The Father & His Son - Paradigm Shift - Adrian - Maranatha Media
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10 views • April 26, 2021
Our understanding of who God is... must certainly impact how we are. If 'God' is three 'persons/people' then why do we refer to God as 'He' rather than 'They'? Coming into a new understanding of a matter can dramatically alter our entire outlook on life. The best understanding will shed light and liberty. The best story wins.
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