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#MUST SEE# DR JUDY MIKOVITS EXPOSES THE VIRUS & FAUCI - THE GREATEST CRIMINAL IN WORLD HISTORY!
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1815 views • July 10, 2021
Devastating the criminal we all know as Dr Anthony Fauci! He should be known as Dr No, or Dr W.H.O. I love this woman and her spirit, without Judy, we might just be lost! I hope she has protection because her revelations are dangerous to her existence!
If you subscribe to TELEGRAM please feel free to join my channel "WORLDWIDE CURRENT ISSUES" Thank you! I do my own research, but rely on experts for medical knowledge, as that is not my field of expertise!
If you subscribe to TELEGRAM please feel free to join my channel "WORLDWIDE CURRENT ISSUES" Thank you! I do my own research, but rely on experts for medical knowledge, as that is not my field of expertise!
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