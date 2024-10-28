© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Elon Musk | "Overwhelming Opinion Among the Scientific Community Is That CO2 Is Causing Global Warming. We Are Going to Run Out of Oil & Coal." 3/15/13 + "My Top Recommendation Would Be to Add a Carbon Tax." 2/2/21
Watch the Full Length Original Interview HERE: https://www.youtube.com/soulpancake & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tSk8-YoIS9M
Who Is Elon Musk? Learn More Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/ElonMusk
*************************************************************************
**Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation & Central Bank Digital Currencies Today At: www.BH-PM.com
Want to Read Patents Related to The Great Reset Agenda? - READ - www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation
What Is BRICS? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/brics/#scroll-content
What Are CBDCs - https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content
Who Is Elon Musk? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/musk/#scroll-content
Who Is Yuval Noah Harari? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/behind-the-great-reset/#scroll-content