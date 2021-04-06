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How to Find VAERS on CDC Website
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80 views • April 06, 2021
If there is an adverse reaction to a vaxx, they are supposed to report it to VAERS, which is the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. It is not all that easy to find that information on the CDC website so, I thought I could help you out if you would like to do a search on your own.
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