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EP 86 - Niara Isley - Why We Need 45 - Human Trafficking - Missing Time
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8 views • October 22, 2020
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This week we are Joined by Niara Isley!
Niara Terela Isley has been a spiritual seeker from the cradle up. Having discovered a disturbing three-month block of missing time from 1980 during her tour of duty in the USAF, Niara underwent hypnosis to investigate this and other memories and strange “dreams” from childhood. What she discovered turned her life inside out for many years, launching her into in-depth study and research to find out what had happened to her, why, and in what political and social context. Also suffering from post-traumatic stress (PTSD) herself, she had to find ways to heal from the ensuing emotional fallout.
That healing journey has been an awakening to the multi-dimensional universe we all live in. A lifelong learner across a broad spectrum of disciplines, including various sciences, personal growth and spiritual practice, Niara’s healing process opened her up to amazing insights about the world we live in and our place and relationship to the larger universe around us. Niara has a BA in social work and has worked in the helping professions for many years. In 2013, Niara published a book about her experiences, healing and insights called Facing the Shadow, Embracing the Light: A Journey of Spirit Retrieval and Awakening. Today she is certified in Dolores Cannon's Quantum Healing Hypnosis Therapy, and in EFT (Emotional Freedom Technique) to better help others heal who have experienced trauma and PTSD. Niara is also a member of the Exopolitics Institute Advisory Board.
Book:
Facing the Shadow, Embracing the Light: A Journey of Spirit Retrieval and Awakening
(On Amazon & a free PDF on my website.)
Thanks for watching! Check us out on these other platforms:
iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/journey-to-truth/id1458666262
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4QorFt5veuXszqhJGWuuKj
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-918143689
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/journeytotruthpodcast
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JourneyToTruth3
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/journey_to_truth_podcast
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/journey-to-truth
Pocket Casts: https://pca.st/hb2gemdi
Podtail: https://podtail.com/en/podcast/journey-to-truth/
Podbean: https://www.podbean.com/site/Search/index?v=JOURNEY+TO+TRUTH
https://teespring.com/stores/journey-to-truth-podcast
If you'd like to donate to us: https://paypal.me/journeytotruth Thank you! 🙏
To Learn More and Purchase the Omnia Radiation Balancer,
CLICK HERE: https://www.omniaradiationbalancer.com/?rfsn=3262352.52aff6
This week we are Joined by Niara Isley!
Niara Terela Isley has been a spiritual seeker from the cradle up. Having discovered a disturbing three-month block of missing time from 1980 during her tour of duty in the USAF, Niara underwent hypnosis to investigate this and other memories and strange “dreams” from childhood. What she discovered turned her life inside out for many years, launching her into in-depth study and research to find out what had happened to her, why, and in what political and social context. Also suffering from post-traumatic stress (PTSD) herself, she had to find ways to heal from the ensuing emotional fallout.
That healing journey has been an awakening to the multi-dimensional universe we all live in. A lifelong learner across a broad spectrum of disciplines, including various sciences, personal growth and spiritual practice, Niara’s healing process opened her up to amazing insights about the world we live in and our place and relationship to the larger universe around us. Niara has a BA in social work and has worked in the helping professions for many years. In 2013, Niara published a book about her experiences, healing and insights called Facing the Shadow, Embracing the Light: A Journey of Spirit Retrieval and Awakening. Today she is certified in Dolores Cannon's Quantum Healing Hypnosis Therapy, and in EFT (Emotional Freedom Technique) to better help others heal who have experienced trauma and PTSD. Niara is also a member of the Exopolitics Institute Advisory Board.
Book:
Facing the Shadow, Embracing the Light: A Journey of Spirit Retrieval and Awakening
(On Amazon & a free PDF on my website.)
Thanks for watching! Check us out on these other platforms:
iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/journey-to-truth/id1458666262
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4QorFt5veuXszqhJGWuuKj
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-918143689
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/journeytotruthpodcast
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JourneyToTruth3
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/journey_to_truth_podcast
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/journey-to-truth
Pocket Casts: https://pca.st/hb2gemdi
Podtail: https://podtail.com/en/podcast/journey-to-truth/
Podbean: https://www.podbean.com/site/Search/index?v=JOURNEY+TO+TRUTH
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