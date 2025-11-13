© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Demons’ Return
This kind of like a part 2, to my previous video.
Full credit to Celestial, (The Master’s Voice Prophecy Blog). Without her, I wouldn’t have know that this dream meant that demons would return back into society.
Links:
Celestial’s Website: https://the-masters-voice.com/
Celestial’s “The Fallen Ones Return” Prophecy: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/06/12/the-fallen-ones-return-may-29-2020/
Wednesday 12 November, 2025.
00:00 Intro.
00:24 Dream.
01:17 Me Remembering.
01:44 Finding Celestial’s Website.
02:12 “The Fallen Ones Return”.
03:54 Deception.
04:18 End.
#God #Jesus #TheHolySpirit #demon #demons #dragon #Lightning #Thunder #Trinidad #TrinidadAndTobago
00:00Intro.
00:24Dream.
01:17Me Remembering.
01:44Finding Celestial’s Website.
02:12“The Fallen Ones Return”.
03:54Deception.
04:18End.