The innocence of the child is a target for Satan!

2Thess lesson #91; The study of demonic rituals always includes child sacrifice and child abuse as a form of calling upon dark power. Satan and his demonic army like, Nimrod or Moloch all used the innocence of the child to destroy and call for power and were used as worship. Today it remains the same in many Luciferins circles.