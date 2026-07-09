IRAN WAR RAGES ON! - Strait Of Hormuz Closed As Shipping Crisis Worsens! - "Deepening Dark Trend"

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the predictable continuation of war between The United States, Israel and Iran as the Strait of Hormuz is once again closed.





We have been trying to drill it into people's heads for over a year now. There is no actual ceasefire in the script. The Iran War was set in stone decades ago with the 7 Country Plan.





Today, Iran continues to get pummeled by US bombs at 170 targets as Iran strikes Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Jordan in retaliation.





President Trump claims there may not be a deal at all. Considering he said this would last 2 to 4 weeks, it's been 3 months and he claimed months ago that all of Iran's nuclear weapons were destroyed, this is clearly the continuation of the nefarious actions against the Middle East we've been seeing for decades. There is absolutely no honesty in the propaganda reported by the US government and media.





This is leading to what is being called a "deepening dark trend" with the destruction of the global supply chain. Farmers can't get fertilizer unless they spend big money. Food prices are skyrocketing. Gas prices are skyrocketing (again).





Iran has been sending out emergency oil and gas reserves in anticipation of potentially months of fighting. Qatar is halting their push to ramp up LNG production after more attacks in the Strait of Hormuz.





Meanwhile, President Trump is blaming gas retailers for the high prices. What?





On top of all of this, data centers are being used in warfare now, making decisions on the battlefield utilizing AI.





We are entering into a vastly Orwellian technocratic future with digital IDs and rations under the guise of "emergency orders." These orders will ensure food rations, grid rations and social credit systems. These systems are currently already developed and being written into law. This is the "reset."





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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