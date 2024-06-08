BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pope Francis Urges Pride Organizers To Be Inclusive of 'Pedosexuals'
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
367 followers
65 views • 11 months ago

If you thought Pope Francis could not possibly make it any clearer that he’s a false prophet who is actively working to subvert Christianity, you would be wrong.


If you thought the pope who replaced the conservative Pope Benedict in a globalist coup orchestrated by Obama, Clinton and Soros could not possibly find yet more shameful ways to betray his followers, you would be wrong again.


Brace yourself because Pope Francis has voiced his support of people who molest children being openly accepted in mainstream society.


Pope Francis has outdone himself this time, putting his Satanic cards on the table in the most shameless way possible as he joins the globalist elites’ war against our children.

Keywords
vaccinesdeathemvolioparenergiespagosmiopoiisi
