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HOW HAS COVID 19 AFFECTED THE US?
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4 views • June 10, 2020
Do we really know how many people have gotten Covid 19 or have died from it? Is the lockdown working, and why are most cases coming from those in lockdown? Why are we waiting for a vaccine and suppressing natural treatments that have great promise? How timely was George Floyd’s death in terms of testing what happens when the lockdown is disregarded?
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