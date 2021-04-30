Get Off My Lawn Podcast #123 with Gavin McInnes -- Here are 10 Tips for Young Men



1- BE CHEAP: Don’t go out with tons of people for a huge dinner.



2- TAKE ABUSE: You’re not going to make money for the first two years of doing a thing. Get over it.



3- BE FUN: When courting a lady, focus on having a good time, not getting laid.



4- WEAR CLASSICS: If you’re not into fashion, stick to classics like Chuck Taylors.



5- DON’T FIGHT: If you need to get into a fight, keep it as short as possible.



6- DON’T EAT: Food is for pussies.



7- PARTY RIGHT: Follow the D.O.W.N.E.R. rules.



8- CLEAN YOUR ROOM: The road to improvement starts small.



9- QUIT PORN: Get off the couch.



10- FAMILY FIRST: Make good with your parents and siblings.