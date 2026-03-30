Meet the Oreshnik!! - Putin's Favorite Toy

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Meet the Oreshnik!!
Russia's hypersonic ballistic missile that splits into 6 warheads mid-flight, each releasing 6 more independently targeted submunitions.
36 simultaneous impact points from a single launch. No air defense system on earth can intercept it.
thewartoon (https://www.instagram.com/thewartoon/) on Instagram.