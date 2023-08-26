Create New Account
Ways To Reduce Lugol's Iodine Detox Symptoms!
Sun Fruit Dan
Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 5% (6.25mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine5.html


Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


Non GMO Ascorbic Acid & Electrolyte Suppliers For USA, UK & Worldwide Are Linked Below:

(USA) Ascorbic Acid Powder - https://amzn.to/2DP3y3f

Electrolyte Powder - https://amzn.to/2RlDqEw

(UK) Ascorbic Acid Powder - http://bitly.ws/JX32

https://amzn.to/2MhSlh0

(Worldwide) Ascorbic Acid Powder - https://iherb.co/qncXAAnQ


Iodine's Proven Health And Detox Benefits! - http://bitly.ws/JezX
Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://bit.ly/3KQJrCC
The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol - V3.0 - http://bitly.ws/IERE
Iodine & The Salt Loading Protocol (Eliminate Bromide Detox Symptoms) - https://bit.ly/3BBuv8k

Iodine Companion Nutrients - https://www.sacredpurity.com/iodinecofactors.html

Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


Taking Iodine in the supplementation form of Lugol's Iodine can induce detox symptoms, making a person feel quite bad holistically.


So due to this, I have created this video "Ways To Reduce Lugol's Iodine Detox Symptoms!" to share with you multiple different ways to significantly reduce iodine detox symptoms or even fully stop them and I also teach you about why detox symptoms can happen when taking Lugol's Iodine, etc.


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 50% - https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/

