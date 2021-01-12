President Trump Deplatformed By Big Tech

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Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube censor Trump’s call for those at the Capitol to go home in peace - https://reclaimthenet.org/facebook-twitter-youtube-remove-trump-capitol-video/
Stripe Stops Processing Payments for Trump Campaign Website - https://archive.vn/qz0V2
Parler CEO Reveals ‘Basically Impossible’ Task Of Continuing Platform After All Vendors Drop Them - https://nationalfile.com/unpersoned-parler-ceo-reveals-basically-impossible-task-of-continuing-platform-after-all-vendors-drop-them/
Free Speech Platform Gab Reports 753 Percent Increase in Traffic in 24 Hours - https://yewtu.be/watch?v=9cIZWfSdkC0
Wall Street Loses Interest In Twitter, Gab Takes Market Share, Market Cap Falls $4B After Cancelling POTUS - https://creativedestructionmedia.com/news/business/2021/01/11/wall-street-loses-interest-in-twitter-market-cap-falls-4b-after-cancelling-potus/
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