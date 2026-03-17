Shockingly Consistent

Decades ago, Donald Trump foreshadowed the world today.

He was saying the same exact thing then that he is saying now.

Now decades later, he is doing exactly what he said he would do.

It is driving the conspiracy crowd insane.

It explodes their narrative that DJT only cares about Iran because Israel told him to.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (16 March 2026)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6391051333112